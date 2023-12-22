The Tulane Green Wave (8-2) are favored by 4.5 points against the George Mason Patriots (9-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 158.5.

Tulane vs. George Mason Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tulane -4.5 158.5

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

Tulane's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 158.5 points seven times.

Tulane's games this year have an average point total of 174.2, 15.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Green Wave's ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

George Mason's .571 ATS win percentage (4-3-0 ATS record) is higher than Tulane's .444 mark (4-5-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Tulane vs. George Mason Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulane 7 77.8% 91.7 165.9 82.5 147.9 157.1 George Mason 2 28.6% 74.2 165.9 65.4 147.9 138.4

Additional Tulane Insights & Trends

The Green Wave put up 26.3 more points per game (91.7) than the Patriots give up (65.4).

Tulane has a 4-5 record against the spread and an 8-2 record overall when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Tulane vs. George Mason Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulane 4-5-0 3-4 8-1-0 George Mason 4-3-0 1-1 4-3-0

Tulane vs. George Mason Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulane George Mason 12-3 Home Record 14-2 5-4 Away Record 4-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

