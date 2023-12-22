The Tulane Green Wave (8-2) take the court against the George Mason Patriots (9-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on ESPN+.

Tulane vs. George Mason Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane Stats Insights

  • The Green Wave make 53.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 15.7 percentage points higher than the Patriots have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
  • In games Tulane shoots higher than 37.9% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.
  • The Green Wave are the 343rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Patriots rank 91st.
  • The 91.7 points per game the Green Wave record are 26.3 more points than the Patriots allow (65.4).
  • When Tulane scores more than 65.4 points, it is 8-2.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tulane averaged 83.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.7 more points than it averaged on the road (81.8).
  • The Green Wave surrendered 75.1 points per game last season at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (83.3).
  • At home, Tulane drained 0.6 more three-pointers per game (8.3) than in road games (7.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to in away games (34.2%).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Mississippi State L 106-76 State Farm Arena
12/14/2023 Furman W 117-110 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 Southern W 105-81 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/22/2023 George Mason - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/29/2023 Dillard - Devlin Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Rice - Devlin Fieldhouse

