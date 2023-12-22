The Tulane Green Wave (8-2) take the court against the George Mason Patriots (9-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on ESPN+.

Tulane vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane Stats Insights

The Green Wave make 53.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 15.7 percentage points higher than the Patriots have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).

In games Tulane shoots higher than 37.9% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.

The Green Wave are the 343rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Patriots rank 91st.

The 91.7 points per game the Green Wave record are 26.3 more points than the Patriots allow (65.4).

When Tulane scores more than 65.4 points, it is 8-2.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tulane averaged 83.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.7 more points than it averaged on the road (81.8).

The Green Wave surrendered 75.1 points per game last season at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (83.3).

At home, Tulane drained 0.6 more three-pointers per game (8.3) than in road games (7.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to in away games (34.2%).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule