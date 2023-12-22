Nicholls State vs. Towson December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Towson Tigers (4-5) face the Nicholls State Colonels (3-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on Monumental.
Nicholls State vs. Towson Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Monumental
Nicholls State Players to Watch
- Jamal West: 16.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Robert Brown III: 10.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Diante Smith: 12.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen White: 11.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Oumar Koureissi: 6.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
Towson Players to Watch
- Charles Thompson: 8.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Tyler Tejada: 11.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Christian May: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dylan Williamson: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tomiwa Sulaiman: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Nicholls State vs. Towson Stat Comparison
|Towson Rank
|Towson AVG
|Nicholls State AVG
|Nicholls State Rank
|358th
|59.8
|Points Scored
|73.2
|216th
|42nd
|64.1
|Points Allowed
|79.0
|324th
|92nd
|38.7
|Rebounds
|35.4
|238th
|8th
|13.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|289th
|345th
|4.8
|3pt Made
|9.2
|47th
|361st
|8.2
|Assists
|10.1
|343rd
|182nd
|11.9
|Turnovers
|12.0
|191st
