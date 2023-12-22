The Towson Tigers (4-5) face the Nicholls State Colonels (3-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on Monumental.

Nicholls State vs. Towson Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Monumental

Nicholls State Players to Watch

Jamal West: 16.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

16.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Robert Brown III: 10.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Diante Smith: 12.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen White: 11.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Oumar Koureissi: 6.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

Towson Players to Watch

Charles Thompson: 8.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Tyler Tejada: 11.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Christian May: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Dylan Williamson: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Tomiwa Sulaiman: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Nicholls State vs. Towson Stat Comparison

Towson Rank Towson AVG Nicholls State AVG Nicholls State Rank 358th 59.8 Points Scored 73.2 216th 42nd 64.1 Points Allowed 79.0 324th 92nd 38.7 Rebounds 35.4 238th 8th 13.8 Off. Rebounds 7.6 289th 345th 4.8 3pt Made 9.2 47th 361st 8.2 Assists 10.1 343rd 182nd 11.9 Turnovers 12.0 191st

