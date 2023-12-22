The Nicholls State Colonels (4-7) will try to break a four-game road slide when visiting the Towson Tigers (5-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SECU Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on Monumental.

Nicholls State vs. Towson Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
  • TV: Monumental Sports
How to Watch Other Southland Games

Nicholls State Stats Insights

  • The Colonels have shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points fewer than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
  • Nicholls State has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Colonels are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at fifth.
  • The Colonels put up 5.3 more points per game (73.6) than the Tigers give up (68.3).
  • When it scores more than 68.3 points, Nicholls State is 3-3.

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Nicholls State averaged 10.6 more points per game at home (82.3) than on the road (71.7).
  • At home, the Colonels allowed 63.1 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than they allowed away (80.2).
  • Nicholls State made more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38%) than away (32.3%).

Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Louisiana Tech L 68-55 Thomas Assembly Center
12/9/2023 Elizabeth City State W 84-70 Stopher Gym
12/19/2023 @ Maryland L 73-67 Xfinity Center
12/22/2023 @ Towson - SECU Arena
12/30/2023 Mobile - Stopher Gym
1/6/2024 @ Houston Christian - Sharp Gymnasium

