Louisiana vs. Rice: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 22
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) visit the Rice Owls (6-6) after losing five road games in a row. The Owls are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The over/under is 147.5 for the matchup.
Louisiana vs. Rice Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rice
|-4.5
|147.5
Ragin' Cajuns Betting Records & Stats
- Louisiana has combined with its opponent to score more than 147.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- Louisiana has a 149.5-point average over/under in its contests this season, 2.0 more points than this game's point total.
- Louisiana's ATS record is 5-4-0 this season.
- Louisiana has come away with one win in the five contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.
- This season, the Ragin' Cajuns have won one of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Louisiana has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Louisiana vs. Rice Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 147.5
|% of Games Over 147.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rice
|4
|36.4%
|74.4
|152.3
|72.9
|144.5
|155
|Louisiana
|4
|44.4%
|77.9
|152.3
|71.6
|144.5
|150.7
Additional Louisiana Insights & Trends
- The Ragin' Cajuns score 5.0 more points per game (77.9) than the Owls allow (72.9).
- Louisiana is 2-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when it scores more than 72.9 points.
Louisiana vs. Rice Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rice
|5-6-0
|4-2
|4-7-0
|Louisiana
|5-4-0
|3-1
|5-4-0
Louisiana vs. Rice Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Rice
|Louisiana
|11-7
|Home Record
|14-0
|6-7
|Away Record
|7-7
|5-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-7-0
|81.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|85.6
|72.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.8
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|10-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-4-0
