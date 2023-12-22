The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) visit the Rice Owls (6-6) after losing five road games in a row. The Owls are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The over/under is 147.5 for the matchup.

Louisiana vs. Rice Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Houston, Texas

Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rice -4.5 147.5

Ragin' Cajuns Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana has combined with its opponent to score more than 147.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Louisiana has a 149.5-point average over/under in its contests this season, 2.0 more points than this game's point total.

Louisiana's ATS record is 5-4-0 this season.

Louisiana has come away with one win in the five contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

This season, the Ragin' Cajuns have won one of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Louisiana has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Louisiana vs. Rice Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rice 4 36.4% 74.4 152.3 72.9 144.5 155 Louisiana 4 44.4% 77.9 152.3 71.6 144.5 150.7

Additional Louisiana Insights & Trends

The Ragin' Cajuns score 5.0 more points per game (77.9) than the Owls allow (72.9).

Louisiana is 2-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when it scores more than 72.9 points.

Louisiana vs. Rice Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rice 5-6-0 4-2 4-7-0 Louisiana 5-4-0 3-1 5-4-0

Louisiana vs. Rice Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rice Louisiana 11-7 Home Record 14-0 6-7 Away Record 7-7 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.6 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.8 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

