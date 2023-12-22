The Rice Owls (6-6) will host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Louisiana vs. Rice Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 44% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.

Louisiana is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 44% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns are the 336th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 166th.

The Ragin' Cajuns' 77.9 points per game are five more points than the 72.9 the Owls give up.

When it scores more than 72.9 points, Louisiana is 4-2.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Louisiana is scoring 12 more points per game at home (82.5) than away (70.5).

The Ragin' Cajuns allow 58.5 points per game at home, and 80.3 away.

Louisiana knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than on the road (6.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (33.3%).

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule