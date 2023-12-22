Jefferson Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Jefferson Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Metairie Park Country Day School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on December 21
- Location: Metairie, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
