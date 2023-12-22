The No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) take the court against the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • In games Illinois shoots higher than 42.7% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Fighting Illini sit at fifth.
  • The 79.4 points per game the Fighting Illini score are 9.3 more points than the Tigers allow (70.1).
  • When Illinois puts up more than 70.1 points, it is 7-1.

Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
  • Missouri has compiled a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.2% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at 71st.
  • The Tigers put up an average of 75.5 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 64.2 the Fighting Illini give up.
  • Missouri has a 7-3 record when allowing fewer than 79.4 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Illinois performed better when playing at home last year, posting 77.5 points per game, compared to 70.0 per game away from home.
  • At home, the Fighting Illini gave up 7.7 fewer points per game (62.1) than in away games (69.8).
  • Illinois drained 8.0 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged on the road (6.5 threes per game, 27.9% three-point percentage).

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 on the road.
  • The Tigers allowed fewer points at home (74.5 per game) than away (76.6) last season.
  • Missouri sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (33.8%).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic W 98-89 Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 @ Tennessee L 86-79 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/17/2023 Colgate W 74-57 State Farm Center
12/22/2023 Missouri - Enterprise Center
12/29/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - State Farm Center
1/2/2024 Northwestern - State Farm Center

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Wichita State W 82-72 Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 @ Kansas L 73-64 Allen Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 Seton Hall L 93-87 T-Mobile Center
12/22/2023 Illinois - Enterprise Center
12/30/2023 Central Arkansas - Mizzou Arena
1/6/2024 Georgia - Mizzou Arena

