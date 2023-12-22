Friday's contest between the Florida Gators (8-3) and Grambling Tigers (2-9) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has a projected final score of 87-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Florida, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 22.

The matchup has no set line.

Grambling vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Grambling vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 87, Grambling 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Grambling vs. Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-25.3)

Florida (-25.3) Computer Predicted Total: 147.9

Florida's record against the spread so far this season is 4-6-0, and Grambling's is 3-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Gators are 8-3-0 and the Tigers are 4-5-0.

Grambling Performance Insights

The Tigers' -132 scoring differential (being outscored by 12 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.3 points per game (343rd in college basketball) while allowing 76.3 per contest (302nd in college basketball).

The 29.7 rebounds per game Grambling accumulates rank 357th in the nation, 3.1 fewer than the 32.8 its opponents collect.

Grambling makes 4.1 three-pointers per game (358th in college basketball), 4.4 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 26.6% from beyond the arc (353rd in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 40.9%.

Grambling has committed 13 turnovers per game (276th in college basketball), 1.2 more than the 11.8 it forces (207th in college basketball).

