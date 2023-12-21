The Dallas Stars, including Wyatt Johnston, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Considering a bet on Johnston? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston has averaged 16:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

In Johnston's 30 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Johnston has a point in 12 games this season (out of 30), including multiple points five times.

Johnston has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 30 games played, including multiple assists once.

Johnston's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Johnston Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +45.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 30 Games 4 19 Points 2 9 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

