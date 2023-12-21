The Dallas Stars, Roope Hintz included, will play the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Hintz against the Canucks, we have plenty of info to help.

Roope Hintz vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:52 per game on the ice, is 0.

Hintz has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 28 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Hintz has a point in 17 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points seven times.

Hintz has an assist in 12 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Hintz's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Hintz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 80 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+45) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 28 Games 4 26 Points 1 10 Goals 1 16 Assists 0

