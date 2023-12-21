Rashid Shaheed has a decent matchup when his New Orleans Saints play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Rams have given up 226.1 passing yards per game, 21st in the league.

Shaheed's 59 targets have turned into to 36 catches for 570 yards (and an average of 47.5 per game) and three scores.

Shaheed vs. the Rams

Shaheed vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 8 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 8 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

17 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 226.1 passing yards the Rams give up per outing makes them the 21st-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Rams have the No. 20 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 19 this season (1.4 per game).

Rashid Shaheed Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-111)

Shaheed Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Shaheed has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 41.7% of his games (five of 12).

Shaheed has received 11.7% of his team's 504 passing attempts this season (59 targets).

He has 570 receiving yards on 59 targets to rank 14th in league play with 9.7 yards per target.

Shaheed has a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has 10.0% of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Shaheed has been targeted six times in the red zone (9.5% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts).

Shaheed's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 12/17/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 5 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 153 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

