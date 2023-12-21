Max Strus and Jonas Valanciunas are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New Orleans Pelicans meet at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Thursday (with opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSNO

BSOH and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: +108)

The 15.5-point total set for Valanciunas on Thursday is 0.4 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has pulled down 10.1 rebounds per game, 2.4 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (12.5).

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -135)

The 23.5-point prop total set for Brandon Ingram on Thursday is 0.6 less than his season scoring average (24.1).

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 4.5.

Ingram has picked up 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).

He 1.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -159) 3.5 (Over: -115)

Thursday's over/under for Strus is 17.5 points, 3.6 more than his season average.

He has grabbed 5.4 boards per game, 0.9 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Strus averages 3.8 assists, 0.3 more than Thursday's over/under.

Strus has knocked down 2.9 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Jarrett Allen Props

PTS REB 16.5 (Over: -120) 10.5 (Over: +110)

Jarrett Allen has averaged 13 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.5 points less than Thursday's points prop total.

He has averaged 2.2 fewer rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (10.5).

