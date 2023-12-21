The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) are heavily favored (by 24.5 points) to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the New Orleans Privateers (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 155.5 points.

New Orleans vs. Ohio State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio State -24.5 155.5

Privateers Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans has played four games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 155.5 points.

New Orleans' average game total this season has been 156.2, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, New Orleans has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

New Orleans has been named as the underdog four times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Privateers have been at least a +1400 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Orleans has a 6.7% chance of walking away with the win.

New Orleans vs. Ohio State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 3 33.3% 79.5 159.5 66.6 142.8 142.7 New Orleans 4 57.1% 80 159.5 76.2 142.8 150.2

Additional New Orleans Insights & Trends

The Privateers' 80 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 66.6 the Buckeyes allow.

When it scores more than 66.6 points, New Orleans is 5-1 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

New Orleans vs. Ohio State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 2-7-0 0-1 7-2-0 New Orleans 5-2-0 0-0 4-3-0

New Orleans vs. Ohio State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State New Orleans 10-6 Home Record 6-9 1-10 Away Record 4-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.6 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-2-0

