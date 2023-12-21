New Orleans vs. Ohio State December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The New Orleans Privateers (4-4) meet the Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Value City Arena. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and be available via B1G+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
New Orleans vs. Ohio State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other New Orleans Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New Orleans Players to Watch
- Jordan Johnson: 23.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 12.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jamond Vincent: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- D'Ante Bell: 4.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Carlos Hart: 5.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ohio State Players to Watch
- Bruce Thornton: 18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Roddy Gayle Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Jamison Battle: 13.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Zed Key: 10 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Felix Okpara: 5.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New Orleans vs. Ohio State Stat Comparison
|Ohio State Rank
|Ohio State AVG
|New Orleans AVG
|New Orleans Rank
|68th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|79.4
|90th
|64th
|65.6
|Points Allowed
|76.9
|304th
|98th
|35.2
|Rebounds
|32.6
|206th
|53rd
|11.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|190th
|88th
|8.6
|3pt Made
|5.6
|315th
|103rd
|14.8
|Assists
|12.8
|218th
|65th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|11.1
|120th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.