Will Matt Duchene score a goal when the Dallas Stars face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Duchene stats and insights

Duchene has scored in nine of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.

Duchene averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Kraken 3 2 1 19:49 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 2 1 1 14:59 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:28 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 20:37 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:33 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.