LSU vs. Lamar December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Lamar Cardinals (4-5) face the LSU Tigers (5-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
LSU vs. Lamar Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other LSU Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
LSU Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Will Baker: 14.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jalen Reed: 9.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Tyrell Ward: 9.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mike Williams III: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lamar Players to Watch
- Terry Anderson: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Adam Hamilton: 10.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Chris Pryor: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ja'Sean Jackson: 9.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cody Pennebaker: 9.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
LSU vs. Lamar Stat Comparison
|LSU Rank
|LSU AVG
|Lamar AVG
|Lamar Rank
|182nd
|74.5
|Points Scored
|82.1
|52nd
|121st
|68.6
|Points Allowed
|78.7
|322nd
|132nd
|34.5
|Rebounds
|36.4
|54th
|126th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.8
|33rd
|285th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|9.1
|54th
|335th
|10.4
|Assists
|17.2
|31st
|325th
|14.1
|Turnovers
|13.3
|277th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.