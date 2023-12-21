How to Watch LSU vs. Lamar on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers (6-5) battle the Lamar Cardinals (5-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
LSU vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Kentucky vs Louisville (6:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Tarleton State vs Tennessee (6:30 PM ET | December 21)
- Abilene Christian vs Arkansas (7:00 PM ET | December 21)
LSU Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.
- In games LSU shoots better than 43.1% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
- The Tigers are the 253rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 76th.
- The Tigers average 74.1 points per game, only 4.4 fewer points than the 78.5 the Cardinals allow.
- When LSU scores more than 78.5 points, it is 2-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- LSU posted 69.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 62.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.9 points per contest.
- The Tigers gave up 69.7 points per game last season at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (76.2).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, LSU fared better when playing at home last year, making 7.6 threes per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
LSU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Kansas State
|L 75-60
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/13/2023
|Alabama State
|W 74-56
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas
|L 96-85
|Toyota Center
|12/21/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/29/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.