The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (4-9) will look to end a six-game road skid when visiting the South Alabama Jaguars (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mitchell Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisiana Tech vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Lady Techsters score only 0.4 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Jaguars allow (62.9).

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 when it scores more than 62.9 points.

South Alabama is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 62.5 points.

The 66.1 points per game the Jaguars average are the same as the Lady Techsters allow.

South Alabama is 5-0 when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Louisiana Tech has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.

The Jaguars shoot 39.2% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Lady Techsters concede defensively.

The Lady Techsters shoot 39.9% from the field, just 5.7% higher than the Jaguars allow.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (27-for-99)

11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (27-for-99) Anna Larr Roberson: 11.7 PTS, 50.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

11.7 PTS, 50.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Robyn Lee: 8.5 PTS, 42 FG%

8.5 PTS, 42 FG% Silvia Nativi: 6.4 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

6.4 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Jianna Morris: 7.4 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Tech Schedule