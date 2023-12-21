Thursday's contest between the South Alabama Jaguars (7-4) and Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (4-9) at Mitchell Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-63, with South Alabama securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Lady Techsters head into this matchup after a 77-51 victory against Cal Baptist on Monday.

Louisiana Tech vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Louisiana Tech vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama 65, Louisiana Tech 63

Other CUSA Predictions

Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis

Against the Cal Baptist Lancers on December 18, the Lady Techsters picked up their best win of the season, a 77-51 home victory.

The Lady Techsters have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (four).

Louisiana Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

77-51 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 120) on December 18

49-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 311) on December 16

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (27-for-99)

11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (27-for-99) Anna Larr Roberson: 11.7 PTS, 50.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

11.7 PTS, 50.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Robyn Lee: 8.5 PTS, 42 FG%

8.5 PTS, 42 FG% Silvia Nativi: 6.4 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

6.4 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Jianna Morris: 7.4 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

The Lady Techsters are being outscored by 4.6 points per game, with a -59 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.5 points per game (244th in college basketball), and give up 67.1 per outing (236th in college basketball).

The Lady Techsters score 68.7 points per game at home, and 58.2 away.

At home, Louisiana Tech concedes 52.7 points per game. Away, it concedes 82.6.

