Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston Parish Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Livingston Parish, Louisiana today? We have what you need below.
Livingston Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Live Oak High School at Broadmoor High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
French Settlement High School at Ascension Catholic School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Donaldsville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
