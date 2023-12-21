In one of the many compelling matchups on the LaLiga schedule today, Girona FC and Real Betis take the pitch at Benito Villamarin.

You will find information on live coverage of today's LaLiga action right here.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch Real Betis vs Girona FC

Girona FC is on the road to play Real Betis at Benito Villamarin.

Watch Cadiz CF vs Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad journeys to play Cadiz CF at Estadio Ramon de Carranza in Cadiz.

Watch Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid makes the trip to take on Deportivo Alaves at Estadio de Mendizorroza in Gasteiz / Vitoria.

Watch RCD Mallorca vs CA Osasuna

CA Osasuna is on the road to match up with RCD Mallorca at Visit Mallorca Estadi in Palma.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.