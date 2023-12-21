Will Foster Moreau Score a Touchdown Against the Rams on Thursday Night Football in Week 16?
Will Foster Moreau score a touchdown when the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams come together in Week 16 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Moreau will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Foster Moreau score a touchdown against the Rams?
Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)
- Moreau has also contributed with 18 receptions for 164 yards and one TD. He's been targeted 21 times, producing 16.4 yards per game.
- In one of eight games this season, Moreau has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.
Foster Moreau Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|1
|1
|6
|1
|Week 6
|@Texans
|4
|4
|33
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|4
|3
|33
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|1
|1
|23
|0
|Week 13
|Lions
|2
|2
|28
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|2
|2
|8
|0
|Week 15
|Giants
|5
|3
|13
|0
Rep Foster Moreau with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.