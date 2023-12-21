The New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams are set to play in a Week 16 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Chris Olave hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Olave will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Chris Olave score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Olave has 72 receptions (116 targets), leading his squad with 918 yards (70.6 per game) plus four TDs.

Olave has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 13 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Chris Olave Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 10 8 112 0 Week 2 @Panthers 11 6 86 0 Week 3 @Packers 11 8 104 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 1 4 0 Week 5 @Patriots 5 2 12 1 Week 6 @Texans 10 7 96 0 Week 7 Jaguars 15 7 57 0 Week 8 @Colts 9 5 46 0 Week 9 Bears 8 6 46 1 Week 10 @Vikings 9 6 94 1 Week 12 @Falcons 9 7 114 0 Week 13 Lions 8 5 119 0 Week 14 Panthers 5 4 28 1

Rep Chris Olave with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.