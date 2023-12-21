Will Alvin Kamara score a touchdown when the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams come together in Week 16 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Alvin Kamara score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kamara has rushed for a team-leading 630 yards on 161 attempts (57.3 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.

Kamara has added 68 receptions for 446 yards (40.5 per game) and one TD.

Kamara has scored multiple rushing TDs once this season. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.

In one of 11 games this season, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Alvin Kamara Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 4 Buccaneers 11 51 0 13 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 22 80 1 3 17 0 Week 6 @Texans 19 68 0 7 36 0 Week 7 Jaguars 17 62 0 12 91 0 Week 8 @Colts 17 59 1 4 51 1 Week 9 Bears 9 26 0 4 44 0 Week 10 @Vikings 9 42 0 7 33 0 Week 12 @Falcons 15 69 0 4 50 0 Week 13 Lions 14 51 2 6 58 0 Week 14 Panthers 12 56 1 3 -11 0 Week 15 Giants 16 66 0 5 44 0

