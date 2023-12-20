The Grambling Tigers (2-8) will look to stop a seven-game road skid when visiting the SE Louisiana Lions (3-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at University Center (LA), airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the SE Louisiana vs. Grambling matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

SE Louisiana vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs. Grambling Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SE Louisiana Moneyline Grambling Moneyline BetMGM SE Louisiana (-5.5) 137.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SE Louisiana (-5.5) 137.5 -260 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SE Louisiana vs. Grambling Betting Trends

SE Louisiana has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Lions games have hit the over three out of nine times this season.

Grambling has won just two games against the spread this season.

In the Tigers' eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

