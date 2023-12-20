Wednesday's contest features the SE Louisiana Lions (3-8) and the Grambling Tigers (2-8) squaring off at University Center (LA) (on December 20) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-67 victory for SE Louisiana.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

SE Louisiana vs. Grambling Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Hammond, Louisiana

Hammond, Louisiana Venue: University Center (LA)

SE Louisiana vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: SE Louisiana 73, Grambling 67

Spread & Total Prediction for SE Louisiana vs. Grambling

Computer Predicted Spread: SE Louisiana (-5.8)

SE Louisiana (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.2

SE Louisiana's record against the spread this season is 4-5-0, while Grambling's is 2-6-0. The Lions have a 3-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

The Lions' -79 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.0 points per game (309th in college basketball) while allowing 75.2 per outing (286th in college basketball).

SE Louisiana loses the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. it collects 34.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 277th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.2 per outing.

SE Louisiana makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (234th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents (8.5).

The Lions' 86.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 319th in college basketball, and the 95.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 301st in college basketball.

SE Louisiana has committed 1.1 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.6 (309th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.5 (148th in college basketball).

