The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-5) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Northwestern State Demons (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Farris Center. It airs at 3:30 PM ET.

Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern State vs. Central Arkansas Scoring Comparison

  • The Demons put up only 0.3 fewer points per game (58.8) than the Sugar Bears give up (59.1).
  • Northwestern State is 2-1 when it scores more than 59.1 points.
  • Central Arkansas has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.8 points.
  • The Sugar Bears score only 4.4 more points per game (67.3) than the Demons allow (62.9).
  • When Central Arkansas scores more than 62.9 points, it is 5-2.
  • When Northwestern State gives up fewer than 67.3 points, it is 4-2.
  • This season the Sugar Bears are shooting 41% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Demons give up.

Northwestern State Leaders

  • Jiselle Woodson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)
  • Sharna Ayres: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76)
  • Karmelah Dean: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.6 FG%
  • Jenny Ntambwe: 8.5 PTS, 46 FG%
  • Carla Celaya: 4.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

Northwestern State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Tarleton State W 59-51 Prather Coliseum
12/12/2023 @ UL Monroe L 76-60 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
12/17/2023 @ LSU L 81-36 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/20/2023 @ Central Arkansas - Farris Center
12/30/2023 Champion Christian - Prather Coliseum
1/4/2024 McNeese - Prather Coliseum

