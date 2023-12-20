Wednesday's contest features the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-5) and the Northwestern State Demons (4-6) squaring off at Farris Center (on December 20) at 3:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-59 win for Central Arkansas.

The Demons fell in their most recent matchup 81-36 against LSU on Sunday.

Northwestern State vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Northwestern State vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Arkansas 66, Northwestern State 59

Other Southland Predictions

Northwestern State Schedule Analysis

The Demons took down the Tarleton State Texans in a 59-51 win on December 6. It was their best victory of the season.

The Demons have three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.

Northwestern State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

Northwestern State 2023-24 Best Wins

59-51 at home over Tarleton State (No. 222) on December 6

46-35 on the road over Southern (No. 231) on December 3

Northwestern State Leaders

Jiselle Woodson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Sharna Ayres: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76)

11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76) Karmelah Dean: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.6 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.6 FG% Jenny Ntambwe: 8.5 PTS, 46.0 FG%

8.5 PTS, 46.0 FG% Carla Celaya: 4.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

Northwestern State Performance Insights

The Demons put up 58.8 points per game (288th in college basketball) while allowing 62.9 per outing (153rd in college basketball). They have a -41 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Demons average 76.3 points per game at home, and 47.2 away.

At home Northwestern State is allowing 48.5 points per game, 24 fewer points than it is away (72.5).

