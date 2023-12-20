The LSU Tigers (11-1) will look to continue an 11-game winning stretch when visiting the Coppin State Eagles (3-9) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Physical Education Complex. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 95.1 points per game are 32.5 more points than the 62.6 the Eagles give up.
  • When it scores more than 62.6 points, LSU is 11-1.
  • Coppin State's record is 3-9 when it gives up fewer than 95.1 points.
  • The Eagles put up 53.0 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 58.8 the Tigers allow.
  • Coppin State has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 58.8 points.
  • LSU has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 53.0 points.
  • The Eagles are making 33.3% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Tigers concede to opponents (35.8%).
  • The Tigers shoot 50.5% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Eagles concede.

LSU Leaders

  • Aneesah Morrow: 18.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)
  • Mikaylah Williams: 18.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.3 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (28-for-57)
  • Flau'jae Johnson: 11.5 PTS, 2.7 STL, 51.0 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Angel Reese: 19.1 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 53.9 FG%
  • Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Louisiana W 83-53 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/12/2023 McNeese W 133-44 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/17/2023 Northwestern State W 81-36 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/20/2023 @ Coppin State - Physical Education Complex
12/30/2023 Jacksonville - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
1/4/2024 Missouri - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

