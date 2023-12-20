How to Watch the LSU vs. Coppin State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
The LSU Tigers (11-1) will look to continue an 11-game winning stretch when visiting the Coppin State Eagles (3-9) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Physical Education Complex. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
LSU vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 95.1 points per game are 32.5 more points than the 62.6 the Eagles give up.
- When it scores more than 62.6 points, LSU is 11-1.
- Coppin State's record is 3-9 when it gives up fewer than 95.1 points.
- The Eagles put up 53.0 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 58.8 the Tigers allow.
- Coppin State has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 58.8 points.
- LSU has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 53.0 points.
- The Eagles are making 33.3% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Tigers concede to opponents (35.8%).
- The Tigers shoot 50.5% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Eagles concede.
LSU Leaders
- Aneesah Morrow: 18.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)
- Mikaylah Williams: 18.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.3 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (28-for-57)
- Flau'jae Johnson: 11.5 PTS, 2.7 STL, 51.0 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Angel Reese: 19.1 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 53.9 FG%
- Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Louisiana
|W 83-53
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/12/2023
|McNeese
|W 133-44
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/17/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 81-36
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Coppin State
|-
|Physical Education Complex
|12/30/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|1/4/2024
|Missouri
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
