The Grambling Tigers (2-8) hope to end a seven-game losing streak when visiting the SE Louisiana Lions (3-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at University Center (LA). The game airs on ESPN+.

Grambling vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

Grambling Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lions have given up to their opponents.
  • Grambling is 1-3 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 226th.
  • The Tigers score 9.2 fewer points per game (66) than the Lions give up to opponents (75.2).
  • When it scores more than 75.2 points, Grambling is 2-0.

Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Grambling put up 73 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged away (64.9).
  • The Tigers gave up fewer points at home (56.3 per game) than on the road (66.7) last season.
  • Grambling knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.3 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.5%) than on the road (32.5%).

Grambling Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Dayton L 76-46 UD Arena
12/10/2023 @ Washington State L 83-65 Beasley Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Drake L 68-56 Knapp Center
12/20/2023 @ SE Louisiana - University Center (LA)
12/22/2023 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/2/2024 Biblical Studies-Houston - Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center

