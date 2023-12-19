The Maryland Terrapins (4-4) will meet the Nicholls State Colonels (3-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available via BTN.

Nicholls State vs. Maryland Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Maryland Players to Watch

Reese: 14.9 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.3 BLK Young: 16.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Harris-Smith: 8.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Scott: 9.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Geronimo: 6.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Nicholls State vs. Maryland Stat Comparison

Maryland Rank Maryland AVG Nicholls State AVG Nicholls State Rank 294th 68.5 Points Scored 73.2 218th 31st 63.0 Points Allowed 79.0 327th 245th 31.8 Rebounds 31.0 270th 63rd 10.9 Off. Rebounds 7.6 292nd 340th 5.0 3pt Made 9.2 48th 326th 10.6 Assists 10.1 343rd 198th 12.1 Turnovers 12.0 189th

