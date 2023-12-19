The Maryland Terrapins (6-4) welcome in the Nicholls State Colonels (4-6) after victories in five home games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Maryland vs. Nicholls State matchup.

Nicholls State vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Nicholls State vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Maryland Moneyline Nicholls State Moneyline BetMGM Maryland (-18.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Maryland (-18.5) 136.5 -4000 +1400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nicholls State vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Nicholls State has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this year.

The Colonels have been an underdog by 18.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Maryland has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Terrapins games have gone over the point total three out of eight times this season.

