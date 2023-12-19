Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto Parish Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in De Soto Parish, Louisiana. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weston High School at Stanley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Logansport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mansfield High School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
