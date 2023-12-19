Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Caddo Parish, Louisiana and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mansfield High School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
C.E. Byrd High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Captain Shreve High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
