The Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning run when taking on the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Swisher Gymnasium. It airs at 11:30 AM ET on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe Stats Insights

  • The Warhawks' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Dolphins have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
  • UL Monroe has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.0% from the field.
  • The Warhawks are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dolphins sit at 55th.
  • The Warhawks' 71.9 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 74.2 the Dolphins give up.
  • UL Monroe is 2-0 when it scores more than 74.2 points.

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 UL Monroe is averaging 28.1 more points per game at home (87.5) than away (59.4).
  • In 2023-24 the Warhawks are conceding 5.6 fewer points per game at home (70.0) than on the road (75.6).
  • At home, UL Monroe sinks 6.3 3-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than it averages on the road (6.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (30.9%) than on the road (29.9%).

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Champion Christian W 110-63 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
12/12/2023 @ Sam Houston L 63-62 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Lamar L 97-73 Montagne Center
12/18/2023 @ Jacksonville - Swisher Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ Appalachian State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
1/3/2024 Marshall - Fant-Ewing Coliseum

