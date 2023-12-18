The Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning run when taking on the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Swisher Gymnasium. It airs at 11:30 AM ET on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe Stats Insights

The Warhawks' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Dolphins have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

UL Monroe has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.0% from the field.

The Warhawks are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dolphins sit at 55th.

The Warhawks' 71.9 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 74.2 the Dolphins give up.

UL Monroe is 2-0 when it scores more than 74.2 points.

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 UL Monroe is averaging 28.1 more points per game at home (87.5) than away (59.4).

In 2023-24 the Warhawks are conceding 5.6 fewer points per game at home (70.0) than on the road (75.6).

At home, UL Monroe sinks 6.3 3-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than it averages on the road (6.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (30.9%) than on the road (29.9%).

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule