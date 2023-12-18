Monday's contest between the Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5) at Swisher Gymnasium has a projected final score of 74-70 based on our computer prediction, with Jacksonville securing the victory. Game time is at 11:30 AM on December 18.

The game has no set line.

UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 74, UL Monroe 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville

Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville (-3.9)

Jacksonville (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Jacksonville has gone 4-4-0 against the spread, while UL Monroe's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Dolphins are 6-2-0 and the Warhawks are 3-4-0.

UL Monroe Performance Insights

The Warhawks are being outscored by 1.2 points per game, with a -11 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.9 points per game (249th in college basketball), and give up 73.1 per contest (236th in college basketball).

The 39.7 rebounds per game UL Monroe accumulates rank 64th in the country, 4.0 more than the 35.7 its opponents pull down.

UL Monroe connects on 6.3 three-pointers per game (289th in college basketball), 3.0 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc (290th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 33.3%.

UL Monroe has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (227th in college basketball) while forcing 13.3 (93rd in college basketball).

