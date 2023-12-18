For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Radek Faksa a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Faksa stats and insights

Faksa has scored in two of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Faksa has no points on the power play.

Faksa averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Faksa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:51 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:20 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:08 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:47 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 11:53 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:51 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:07 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 2-0

Stars vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

