Quez Watkins has a good matchup when his Philadelphia Eagles play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Seahawks concede 243.6 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the league.

Watkins has seven grabs on nine targets for 49 yards, with an average of 16.3 yards per game.

Watkins vs. the Seahawks

Watkins vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Seattle has allowed eight opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have allowed 18 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Seattle has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 243.6 passing yards per game given up by the Seahawks defense makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Seahawks have conceded 19 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.5 per game. That ranks 20th among NFL teams.

Eagles Player Previews

Quez Watkins Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-110)

Watkins Receiving Insights

Watkins has been targeted on nine of his team's 434 passing attempts this season (2.1% target share).

He has averaged 5.4 yards per target (49 yards on nine targets).

Watkins does not have a TD reception this season in three games.

Watkins has been targeted two times in the red zone (4.8% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts).

Watkins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

