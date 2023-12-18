Can we anticipate Nils Lundkvist scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars take on the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundkvist stats and insights

  • Lundkvist is yet to score through 24 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Lundkvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:20 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:01 Away W 5-4 SO
11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:35 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:30 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 1 0 1 13:40 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 12:45 Home W 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

