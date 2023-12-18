The Cal Baptist Lancers (9-0) will look to build on a five-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (3-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs. Cal Baptist Scoring Comparison

The Lancers' 74.8 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 68.4 the Lady Techsters give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.4 points, Cal Baptist is 7-0.

Louisiana Tech's record is 3-5 when it allows fewer than 74.8 points.

The 61.3 points per game the Lady Techsters put up are 5.6 fewer points than the Lancers allow (66.9).

Louisiana Tech has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 66.9 points.

Cal Baptist is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 61.3 points.

This season the Lady Techsters are shooting 39.4% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Lancers give up.

The Lancers shoot 39.2% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Lady Techsters allow.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Anna Larr Roberson: 12.1 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

12.1 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Salma Bates: 11.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.2 3PT% (25-for-92)

11.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.2 3PT% (25-for-92) Robyn Lee: 9 PTS, 42.7 FG%

9 PTS, 42.7 FG% Silvia Nativi: 5.9 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

5.9 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Jianna Morris: 6.9 PTS, 29.1 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)

