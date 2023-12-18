Kenneth Gainwell Week 15 Preview vs. the Seahawks
Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell has a good matchup in Week 15 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are giving up the 10th-most rushing yards in the league, 123.4 per game.
Gainwell has carried the ball 63 times for 235 yards (19.6 ypg), with two rushing TDs. Gainwell also averages 10.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 23 balls for 130 yards on the year.
Gainwell vs. the Seahawks
- Gainwell vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games
- The Seahawks have allowed 100 or more yards to three opposing rushers during the 2023 season.
- Seattle has given up one or more rushing TDs to 14 opposing players this year.
- The Seahawks have let three opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.
- The run defense of the Seahawks is conceding 123.4 yards per game on the ground this year, which ranks 23rd in the NFL.
- Opponents of the Seahawks have totaled 17 touchdowns on the ground (1.3 per game). The Seahawks' defense is 29th in the league in that category.
Kenneth Gainwell Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks
- Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-110)
Gainwell Rushing Insights
- Gainwell has hit his rushing yards over in 50.0% of his opportunities (six of 12 games).
- The Eagles, who are sixth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 52.7% of the time while running 47.3%.
- His team has attempted 390 rushes this season. He's handled 63 of those carries (16.2%).
- Gainwell has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.
- He has two total touchdowns this season (5.4% of his team's 37 offensive TDs).
- He has 19 carries in the red zone (23.5% of his team's 81 red zone rushes).
Kenneth Gainwell Receiving Props vs the Seahawks
- Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-111)
Gainwell Receiving Insights
- In four of 12 games this season, Gainwell has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.
- Gainwell has 6.5% of his team's target share (28 targets on 434 passing attempts).
- He averages 4.6 yards per target this season (130 yards on 28 targets).
- Gainwell, in 12 games this season, has zero TD receptions.
Gainwell's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|at Cowboys
|12/10/2023
|Week 14
|4 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. 49ers
|12/3/2023
|Week 13
|2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|6 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bills
|11/26/2023
|Week 12
|2 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|11/20/2023
|Week 11
|1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|11/5/2023
|Week 9
|3 ATT / 22 YDS / 1 TD
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
