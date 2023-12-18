Jalen Hurts will be up against the eighth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Hurts leads Philadelphia with 3,192 passing yards (245.5 per game). Hurts has also registered a 66.5% completion rate while throwing for 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. In the ground game, Hurts has tacked on 460 yards rushing on 126 attempts, including 12 touchdowns.

Hurts vs. the Seahawks

Hurts vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Five opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Seattle this year.

10 players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has given up two or more passing touchdowns to six quarterbacks in 2023.

The Seahawks have allowed three opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The Seahawks yield 243.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Seahawks have the No. 23 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 19 this season (1.5 per game).

Jalen Hurts Passing Props vs. the Seahawks

Passing Yards: 250.5 (-115)

250.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-110)

Hurts Passing Insights

Hurts has bettered his passing yards prop total in seven games this year, or 53.8%.

The Eagles have passed 52.7% of the time and run 47.3% this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

With 430 attempts for 3,192 passing yards, Hurts is seventh in NFL action with 7.4 yards per attempt.

Hurts has completed at least one touchdown pass in 11 of 13 games, including multiple TDs five times.

He has scored 31 of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (83.8%).

Hurts has attempted 42 passes in the red zone (34.1% of his team's red zone plays).

Jalen Hurts Rushing Props vs the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 34.5 (-118)

Hurts Rushing Insights

Hurts has hit his rushing yards over in 30.8% of his opportunities (four of 13 games).

Hurts has scored at least one rushing touchdown nine times this season, inclduing multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has 35 red zone rushing carries (43.2% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Hurts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 12/10/2023 Week 14 18-for-27 / 197 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/3/2023 Week 13 26-for-45 / 298 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 20 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 18-for-31 / 200 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 14 ATT / 65 YDS / 2 TDs at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 14-for-22 / 150 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 12 ATT / 29 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 17-for-23 / 207 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 10 ATT / 36 YDS / 1 TD

