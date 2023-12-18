Will Jalen Hurts Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jalen Hurts did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles match up against the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 15. If you're looking for Hurts' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Heading into Week 15, Hurts is averaging 245.5 passing yards per game (3,192 total). Other season stats include 19 TD passes, 10 interceptions and a 66.5% completion percentage (286-for-430), plus 126 carries for 460 yards 12 touchdowns.
Jalen Hurts Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
Week 15 Injury Reports
Eagles vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hurts 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|286
|430
|66.5%
|3,192
|19
|10
|7.4
|126
|460
|12
Hurts Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|22
|33
|170
|1
|0
|9
|37
|0
|Week 2
|Vikings
|18
|23
|193
|1
|1
|12
|35
|2
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|23
|37
|277
|1
|2
|10
|28
|1
|Week 4
|Commanders
|25
|37
|319
|2
|0
|9
|34
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|25
|38
|303
|1
|1
|15
|72
|1
|Week 6
|@Jets
|28
|45
|280
|1
|3
|8
|47
|1
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|23
|31
|279
|2
|1
|11
|21
|1
|Week 8
|@Commanders
|29
|38
|319
|4
|0
|4
|6
|0
|Week 9
|Cowboys
|17
|23
|207
|2
|0
|10
|36
|1
|Week 11
|@Chiefs
|14
|22
|150
|0
|1
|12
|29
|2
|Week 12
|Bills
|18
|31
|200
|3
|1
|14
|65
|2
|Week 13
|49ers
|26
|45
|298
|1
|0
|7
|20
|1
|Week 14
|@Cowboys
|18
|27
|197
|0
|0
|5
|30
|0
