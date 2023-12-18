Jalen Hurts did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles match up against the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 15. If you're looking for Hurts' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 15, Hurts is averaging 245.5 passing yards per game (3,192 total). Other season stats include 19 TD passes, 10 interceptions and a 66.5% completion percentage (286-for-430), plus 126 carries for 460 yards 12 touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

Week 15 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: December 18, 2023

December 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hurts 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 286 430 66.5% 3,192 19 10 7.4 126 460 12

Hurts Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Patriots 22 33 170 1 0 9 37 0 Week 2 Vikings 18 23 193 1 1 12 35 2 Week 3 @Buccaneers 23 37 277 1 2 10 28 1 Week 4 Commanders 25 37 319 2 0 9 34 0 Week 5 @Rams 25 38 303 1 1 15 72 1 Week 6 @Jets 28 45 280 1 3 8 47 1 Week 7 Dolphins 23 31 279 2 1 11 21 1 Week 8 @Commanders 29 38 319 4 0 4 6 0 Week 9 Cowboys 17 23 207 2 0 10 36 1 Week 11 @Chiefs 14 22 150 0 1 12 29 2 Week 12 Bills 18 31 200 3 1 14 65 2 Week 13 49ers 26 45 298 1 0 7 20 1 Week 14 @Cowboys 18 27 197 0 0 5 30 0

