Should you wager on Evgenii Dadonov to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken face off on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Dadonov stats and insights

Dadonov has scored in seven of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Dadonov has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Dadonov averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.6%.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Dadonov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:11 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:50 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 14:04 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:32 Away L 5-4 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:19 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 2 0 2 14:35 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:37 Home L 2-1 OT

Stars vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

