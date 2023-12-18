Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith has a good matchup in Week 15 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are giving up the eighth-most passing yards in the league, 243.6 per game.

Smith has reeled in 69 passes on 97 targets for 907 yards and six scores, averaging 69.8 yards per game this season.

Smith vs. the Seahawks

Smith vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Seattle has allowed eight opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

18 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Seahawks give up 243.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Seahawks' defense ranks 23rd in the NFL by allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (19 total passing TDs).

DeVonta Smith Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-111)

Smith Receiving Insights

Smith, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 13 games this season.

Smith has 22.4% of his team's target share (97 targets on 434 passing attempts).

He is averaging 9.4 yards per target (18th in league play), racking up 907 yards on 97 passes thrown his way.

Smith has a touchdown catch in six of 13 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has scored six of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (16.2%).

With six red zone targets, Smith has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/3/2023 Week 13 11 TAR / 9 REC / 96 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 TAR / 7 REC / 106 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 6 REC / 99 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

