Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto Parish Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in De Soto Parish, Louisiana today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North DeSoto High School at Plain Dealing High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Plain Dealing, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Converse High School at Logansport High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Logansport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.