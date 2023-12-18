Dallas Goedert has a good matchup when his Philadelphia Eagles face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Seahawks allow 243.6 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the NFL.

Goedert has 42 receptions for 440 yards and two TDs this campaign. He has been targeted 56 times.

Goedert vs. the Seahawks

Goedert vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Seattle has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to eight opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

18 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 243.6 passing yards per game allowed by the Seahawks defense makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Seahawks have put up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Seahawks' defense is 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Dallas Goedert Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-118)

Goedert Receiving Insights

Goedert, in five of 10 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Goedert has been targeted on 56 of his team's 434 passing attempts this season (12.9% target share).

He is averaging 7.9 yards per target (50th in league play), racking up 440 yards on 56 passes thrown his way.

In two of 10 games this year, Goedert has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (5.4% of his team's 37 offensive TDs).

Goedert has been targeted eight times in the red zone (19.0% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts).

Goedert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 5 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

