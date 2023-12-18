Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift has a good matchup in Week 15 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are conceding the 10th-most rushing yards in the league, 123.4 per game.

Swift has run for a team-high 822 yards on 178 attempts (63.2 ypg), and Swift has gotten into the box four times. Swift also figures as a pass-catcher, catching 36 balls for 208 yards (16.0 ypg) and one TD.

Swift vs. the Seahawks

Swift vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 32 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 32 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Three opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Seahawks during the 2023 season.

Seattle has given up one or more rushing TDs to 14 opposing players this year.

The Seahawks have let three opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The run defense of the Seahawks is allowing 123.4 yards per contest on the ground this season, which ranks 23rd in the NFL.

The Seahawks have the No. 29 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding 17 this season (1.3 per game).

D'Andre Swift Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 57.5 (-118)

Swift Rushing Insights

Swift has hit the rushing yards over in six of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Eagles pass on 52.7% of their plays and run on 47.3%. They are sixth in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 45.6% of his team's 390 rushing attempts this season (178).

Swift has run for a touchdown in four games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has five total touchdowns this season (13.5% of his team's 37 offensive TDs).

He has 26 red zone carries for 32.1% of the team share (his team runs on 65.9% of its plays in the red zone).

D'Andre Swift Receiving Props vs the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-111)

Swift Receiving Insights

In five of 13 games this season, Swift has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Swift has received 10.4% of his team's 434 passing attempts this season (45 targets).

He has been targeted 45 times, averaging 4.6 yards per target (133rd in NFL).

Swift has had a touchdown catch in one of 13 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Swift has been targeted three times in the red zone (7.1% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts).

Swift's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Cowboys 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 14 ATT / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 76 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 18 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs

