A.J. Brown has a good matchup when his Philadelphia Eagles play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Seahawks concede 243.6 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the league.

Brown has caught 90 passes on 131 targets for a team-leading 1,258 yards and seven scores. He averages 96.8 yards per game.

Brown vs. the Seahawks

Brown vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD Seattle has given up 100 or more receiving yards to eight opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have conceded a TD pass to 18 opposing players this year.

Seattle has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 243.6 passing yards the Seahawks concede per contest makes them the 25th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Seahawks have put up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Seahawks' defense is 23rd in the league in that category.

A.J. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 81.5 (-118)

Brown Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Brown has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 69.2% of his games (nine of 13).

Brown has received 30.2% of his team's 434 passing attempts this season (131 targets).

He is averaging 9.6 yards per target (14th in NFL play), averaging 1,258 yards on 131 passes thrown his way.

Brown has hauled in a TD pass in five of 13 games this year, with more than one score in two of those games.

He has 18.9% of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).

Brown (14 red zone targets) has been targeted 33.3% of the time in the red zone (42 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 12/10/2023 Week 14 13 TAR / 9 REC / 94 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/3/2023 Week 13 13 TAR / 8 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 5 REC / 37 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 7 REC / 66 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

